Paquita Yunque’s appearance in “Al fondo hay sitio” captivated fans of the series. After the continuous lies of Diego Montalban, Francesca Maldini came face to face with the girl while riding in her van. Given this, he decided to get off and chase her to ask her to return the million dollars and confess the truth without knowing that her husband is the liar, since he made everyone believe in a meeting that the little girl and her parents are scammers.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Paquita Yunque is real! Francesca would discover Diego’s scam

However, Claudia Plains is the one who became creditor of the money as a form of revenge. After becoming the chef’s lover, she told him that she had a serious illness and that she needed support for her treatment. In this way, she managed to get Alessia and Cristóbal’s father to get that amount from Francesca.

Fans react to Paquita and Francesca’s TikTok clip

“We love you, Paquita Yunque”, “I hope that Francesca discovers the whole truth and brings Montalbán to justice and that, in her sad stage, she adopts the girl as her new granddaughter”, “Ask her for another million”, “I would love for them to give more prominence to the beautiful girl”, were some of the comments that the fans of the series left in the video.

YOU CAN SEE: Javier left the friendzone in “Al fondo hay sitio”! July is in love with him: was there a kiss?

In fact, the followers hope that “Noni” soon discovers that the chef at Francesca’s lied to her and, as an apology for her attitude towards Paquita, adopts her. For this, it only remains to wait for the next chapters of the national production to find out what the outcome of Macarena’s brother will be after everything he did. However, in “Al fondo hay sitio”, anything can happen.

#background #room #Paquita #Yunque #fans #Francesca #turn #Maldini