‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ may surprise us with a new love affair in Las Nuevas Lomas, since, after July confess to Cristóbal that she is in love with him, the expectation to know what will happen between them is high. The intrigue has become stronger because, as the chapters go by, after the bomb dropped by ‘Charito’s’ niece, neither one of them has come close to talk about it.

Since then, July has not been able to stop thinking about Cristobal and it has reached such a point that he begins to imagine what his life would be like if he had Alessia’s brother as a partner. On the other hand, the youngest of the Montalbán family has not been able to speak to July either, despite the fact that he has had opportunities, like the time she spied on him from the window of the Gonzales’ house.

What would July’s life be like with Cristóbal in love?

July confessed to Cristóbal as a result of the alcohol he drank at Kimberly’s party, which took place on the party bus of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’. The niece of ‘Charo’ imagined, while she was developing the great fair seeking to help Félix, what her life would be like having Cristóbal as a lover and she fantasized that she spent the afternoon at the event with him. Among the details that were observed, Diego’s son gave her a stuffed animal as a symbol of her great love; Likewise, both ended up having a few drinks before giving each other a brotherly hug.

