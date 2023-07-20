“Al fondo hay sitio” seems to be closer to the end of its 10th season. The América TV series has finally shown the breakup of Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán, in addition to further advancing Claudia Llanos’s revenge. The real tension is felt. However, it is not only the scenes that have sparked all kinds of reactions among fans, but also the characters themselves; However, there is one in particular that seems to have standardized the opinion among viewers, as many urgently request his exit from the plot.

Fans of ‘AFHS’ demand the removal of this character

Although Joel was classified as an insufferable character by fans of ‘AFHS’ and then it was the turn of ‘Teresita’, the public annoyance in recent days has been focusing on a face far from the original cast.

Specifically, it’s July who viewers don’t want to see anymore. With the publication of the advance for chapter 266, the followers urgently demand that the writers find a way to remove it from the plot, because, according to what they say, it does not contribute to the story and his relationship with Cristóbal has become tiresome, since their friendship has exceeded the limits of boss / collaborator.

“When do they take it out?”, “When is July leaving?”, “Claudia, do your thing”, “Nothing happens with July anymore” and “Cool July” are some of the comments that followers have left on TikTok.

It is not yet known how July will fare in love in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘At the bottom there is room’ It can be seen from Monday to Friday on the LIVE signal of América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to tune in to the plot ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of entering the official website of América TVGo. The app is also available for you to download.

Meanwhile, if you want to see the previous seasons of the program, América TVGo has them in their entirety, you just have to have an active subscription to the service and that’s it.

