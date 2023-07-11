There is a lot of tension in Las Nuevas Lomas. In the last episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the return of Peter, who was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos, and who managed to flee after knocking out her captor. Happily, Francesca He found him and took him home, where he was able to recover his memory after being in shock. But not everyone is entirely happy with the presence of the beloved butler, since Diego Montalban He fears for the safety of his family.

Why is Diego not happy about Peter’s return in “AFHS”?

After seeing how happy Francesca was with Peter’s return, Diego was carried away by his jealousy, which prompted him to try to verify that the butler was faking his poor health. However, despite seeing that it was true, he was still not happy at all when he noticed that another person was stealing all the attention of his wife.

Francesca exploded with happiness when she learned that Peter had regained his memory. Photo: America TV

But things got worse when the head of the Montalbán family found out that Claudia Llanos had shot Peter, since he began to feel afraid knowing that the famous “Shark look” could attack a member of his family, since be it his sister Macarena, his children Cristóbal and Alessia, or even his wife Francesca Maldini.

Who will be the new victim of Claudia Llanos in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When Claudia found out, through a photograph, that Peter was alive, she tried to seek explanations, which is why she sought to contact her accomplice, to whom she had left her victim in charge. Realizing that her cell phone was turned off, the ‘Shark Gaze’ became enraged and she swore revenge not only on her ally, who told her that she had killed Peter, but on the Maldini family as well.

For this reason, he got the first flight to Lima in order to find his now former ally, with whom he had a heated discussion that ended with the subject lying on the ground after being shot several times by the villain in the series. After this, his target will now be in Las Nuevas Lomas. Thus, several questions arise among the public: who will be his next victim? Will Diego’s greatest fear come true? Pay attention, because in the next episodes we could start to have answers.

