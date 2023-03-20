Peter, one of the pillars of “Al fondo hay sitio”, has died at the hands of Claudia Llanos in one of the most dramatic scenes this season has left. Although a theory could explain how Francesca Maldini’s beloved butler would still be alive, the truth is that an emotional tribute seems to ensure that the character closed her cycle in the América Televisión series. This would be linked to the new life that Adolfo Chuiman would be about to undertake with his daughter, Carla Chuiman, and —believe it or not— she has a lot in common with Manolo, the son of the popular ‘Pipo’ in the plot.

“AFHS”: what do Carla Chuiman and Manolo, Peter’s son, have in common?

Specifically, Carla and Manolo (both linked to Communications) are the reason that Adolfo Chuiman left Las Nuevas Lomas. Clearly you need some context and first we start with “At the bottom there is room”. In the plot, we see that the ‘Noni’ employee was absent for a few chapters and then returned to give the ‘Madame’ some news: He was going to the United States to live with his son in a mansion.

He already had everything ready, but the writers decided to give this farewell a dramatic turn and, after he discovered that the “Shark Look” was alive, peter mckay He suffered a heart attack that caused his death. The villain burned the evidence and thus the passage of the beloved character was closed, of course, provoking the anger of the fans.

Moving on to real life The “Love and Fire” program announced that Adolfo Chuiman would be about to go live in the United States with his daughter. The actor would be about to settle in Miami, for which he could no longer continue recording the program. But it is not clear if the decision was made in advance or on the spur of the moment.

Who is Carla Chuiman and what is she currently doing?

Carla Chuiman She is the daughter of Adolfo Chuiman and Gladis Santa Cruz. As indicated in her LinkedIn profile, she is a technical professional in Audiovisual Communication from Toulouse Lautrec and, later, she took an acting workshop at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Regarding her work experience, Carla worked for 10 years as part of the production of programs such as “Enchufe” and “Gisela en América”. Later, she became a general producer for companies dedicated to advertising.

Currently, the professional is dedicated to being an independent speaker, because —according to her biography on Instagram— she is a spiritual couch.