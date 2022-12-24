“At the bottom there is room” will launch its last chapter and will leave Peruvian television this Friday, December 23. The expectations for the end are high and the fans could not be more excited after Gigio Aranda’s statements.

“Returns can happen, I don’t know if they happen, but all the doors are open. (…) Everything is possible. There’s a little bomb out there,” the scriptwriter said when asked if an iconic character could return to the show.

banana

Given the possible divorce between Charito and Koky, fans asked for the return of ‘Platanazo’, played by Christian Thorsen. If his return materializes, he could resume his romance with the Gonzales matriarch and have the happy ending they always wanted.

fernanda

The character of Nataniel Sánchez was named several times in the ninth season, after having left Joel and gone abroad. However, his return could further complicate the plot, as well as the life of his ex.

Dona Nelly

On more than one occasion, Irma Maury made it clear that she has no interest in returning as Doña Nelly. Despite this, she left open the possibility of having a completely new character and the screenwriter Gigio Aranda was willing to make it a reality.

“Al fondo hay sitio” will end its season 9 this Friday the 23rd. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Where to see the end of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” broadcasts its episodes through América Televisión. If you don’t have the channel, you can also watch it through the official AméricaTV GO website.

What time to watch episode 130 of “AFHS”?

In Peru, the end of “AFHS” will be released at 8:40 p.m. In case you want to see the Peruvian series from another country, we share the list of times: