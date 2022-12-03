With the arrival of season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio” we also discover one of the now most beloved faces of the television series. We talk about the actress Karime Scander, who plays Alessia Montalbán, the daughter of Diego (Giovanni Ciccia). There is no doubt that fans love the young star and many would like to have her talent and popularity. But what did she have to study to be able to enter the most watched program in Peru?

Like several of his co-stars, Scander —currently 23 years old— has chosen to train in the field and thus shine in front of cameras. Next, we leave you more details of his studies and his training center.

Karime Scander plays Alessia in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture of America TV/ Instagram @karimescander

What did Karime Scander study?

Karime Scander arrived from her native Chiclayo to Lima in 2015. Thus, ready to become a professional, she began her higher studies at the University of Lima in Communications.

Why did you choose that area? In an interview with the magazine of her previous school, the artist expressed that she complemented herself very well with acting, although she wants to specialize in the field of Advertising and Marketing.

Where did Karime Scander study?

Because he wanted to sharpen his histrionic talent, Karime Scander enrolled in Ten Talents, a cultural association chaired by the renowned actor Bruno Odar ( who built local fame thanks to his interpretation of Luchito in “Al fondo hay sitio”).

In this way, his first opportunity to debut on Peruvian television came in 2019 with “In the skin of Alice”, a program of Del Barrio Productions. This format was followed “My life without you” Y “Two sisters”. However, in 2022 what would be the most important role in her career so far crossed her path: Alessia Montalbán in “AFHS”.