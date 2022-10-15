The success of “Al fondo hay lugar” in rating is indisputable, with peaks of more than 20 and almost 30 points (according to information from “The rating commands”) is the most watched Peruvian series at the moment. But the soap opera “Moonlight”which is broadcast just after “AFHS”, is not far behind and has a very similar tune that usually goes from 21 points or more.

Thus, it is clear that the audience in Peru is delighted with these contents. But what do foreign critics say about these two América TV productions? Which do they consider better?

“There is room in the background”

Regarding “There is room in the background”, the renowned database of IMDb —specialized in movies, series, soap operas and other audiovisual formats— gives it a 5.4/10 based on 304 reviews .

Of its more than 1,000 chapters, the website highlights the episodes 1 and 3 of the ninth seasonwhich currently have 8.6/10 and 9.3/10 respectively.

If we go to Filmaffinity —another renowned specialized portal— fiction has an even lower score. barely reaches the 3.1 out of 10 taking into account only 75 votes .

As for the pages Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, the series is not listed nowhere, so they have no rating.

“Moonlight”

Regarding “Luz de luna”, the telenovela starring André Silva and Vanessa Silva, IMDb gives it an unexpected 8.6/10 which stands out by far over “AFHS”.

However, it should be noted that this score It’s only based on 7 reviews. That is to say, hardly anyone has entered the portal to even vote for one of its more than 100 chapters.

Worse still, if we look for the novel on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic and Filmaffinity, the only “Moonlight” we will find will be the film “Moonlight”, which in 2017 won the Oscar for best picture.

national awards

Although foreign critics may leave the debate somewhat open as to which is better, the national awards that both América TV productions have won can also be taken into account.

“In the background there is room” has won more than 20 awards (Lights Awards, Al Aire Awards, ANDA Awards, Apdayc Award) between 2009 and 2016.

