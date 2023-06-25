The story of the paternity of Pepe and ‘Happy’ in “At the bottom there is room” It caused several to want to change their lives. One of them was Tito, a close friend of the older Gonzales who gave him advice on how to face this new stage in his existence and how to get closer to him. Thus, Tito also liked the idea of ​​being a father and starting a family, which is why he was excited when Richard Jr., Teresita’s son, told him to be her new father.

From there, Tito began to spend more time with Junior, something that excited Teresita. However, not everyone was going to be happy with the news, since Gaspar, Pepe’s sister’s boyfriend, was jealous of him and thought that he wanted to resume the relationship with his beloved.

What did Gaspar say to Tito in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

When Tito was playing with Richard Jr., he received a visit from Gaspar, who asked Joel for permission to leave the workshop for a few minutes. It was there that Teresa’s boyfriend confronted him asking for explanations about it, to which Tito emotionally told him everything that had happened, showing his enthusiasm for being able to form a strong bond with the child.

Teresa goes through one of the happiest moments in the series, since both Tito and Gaspar give their son a lot of love. Photo: America TV

“I have felt the urgent need to be a father, with the whole story of Pepe and ‘Happy’, I also wanted to take care of a little person and I published something very silly on the networks, it was then that Junior approached me and asked me if I wanted, he could be my son, and his offer made me very happy and I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity,” said Tito.

In what terms were Tito and Gaspar?

After listening to Pepe’s friend’s version, Gaspar managed to understand the situation, realizing that Tito does not want to resume a romance with Teresa and that he only wants to start a family. For this reason, he gave her his support and promised not to meddle in the relationship with the little one. After that moment, the three of them began to play with the ball before Teresita’s happy and tender gaze.

