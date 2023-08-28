The death of Mariella Trejos mourned Peru this Sunday. The outstanding actress she participated in various film, theater and television productions. Her best known roles on national TV were the ones we will always remember fondly. I pass her by ‘Whirlwind’, ‘Carmín’, ‘That’s life’ and ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will remain in the memory of all Peruvians. For this reason, in this note, we recall his participation in the popular América TV series of the last 10 years and the role he played.

YOU CAN SEE: July’s wish will come true in ‘AFHS’!: First kiss with Cristóbal would be a reality and fans explode

What role did Mariella Trejos have in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Mariella Trejos appeared in two seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’: the third and fifth. Her character in the series was the ‘Tito’s’ mother, María Juana Smith, who apparently lived in the United States. It could be said that she was a “threat” to the men of Las Lomas, since she kissed everyone whenever she could and, therefore, they nicknamed her the ‘Besucona’. Some she gave a kiss to were Peter, Felix, Leonardo and Bruno.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A thousand trades’: the harsh truth of why the series never had an end, according to Efraín Aguilar

What did Mariella Trejos die of?

This 2023, Mariella Trejos became a trend in Peru by urgently asking for help, due to her serious state of health, for which she called on the authorities through an interview with Buenos Días Peru. In it, she indicated that she suffered from severe gastritis and, despite the fact that she managed to have her request heard and transferred to a shelter, the actress did not resist and she died at the age of 75.

Mariella Trejos asked for help for the serious illness she suffered. Photo: composition LR/Panamericana Television

#background #room #appearance #actress #Mariella #Trejos #series

The death of Mariella Trejos mourned Peru this Sunday. The outstanding actress she participated in various film, theater and television productions. Her best known roles on national TV were the ones we will always remember fondly. I pass her by ‘Whirlwind’, ‘Carmín’, ‘That’s life’ and ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will remain in the memory of all Peruvians. For this reason, in this note, we recall his participation in the popular América TV series of the last 10 years and the role he played.

YOU CAN SEE: July’s wish will come true in ‘AFHS’!: First kiss with Cristóbal would be a reality and fans explode

What role did Mariella Trejos have in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Mariella Trejos appeared in two seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’: the third and fifth. Her character in the series was the ‘Tito’s’ mother, María Juana Smith, who apparently lived in the United States. It could be said that she was a “threat” to the men of Las Lomas, since she kissed everyone whenever she could and, therefore, they nicknamed her the ‘Besucona’. Some she gave a kiss to were Peter, Felix, Leonardo and Bruno.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A thousand trades’: the harsh truth of why the series never had an end, according to Efraín Aguilar

What did Mariella Trejos die of?

This 2023, Mariella Trejos became a trend in Peru by urgently asking for help, due to her serious state of health, for which she called on the authorities through an interview with Buenos Días Peru. In it, she indicated that she suffered from severe gastritis and, despite the fact that she managed to have her request heard and transferred to a shelter, the actress did not resist and she died at the age of 75.

Mariella Trejos asked for help for the serious illness she suffered. Photo: composition LR/Panamericana Television

#background #room #appearance #actress #Mariella #Trejos #series

The death of Mariella Trejos mourned Peru this Sunday. The outstanding actress she participated in various film, theater and television productions. Her best known roles on national TV were the ones we will always remember fondly. I pass her by ‘Whirlwind’, ‘Carmín’, ‘That’s life’ and ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will remain in the memory of all Peruvians. For this reason, in this note, we recall his participation in the popular América TV series of the last 10 years and the role he played.

YOU CAN SEE: July’s wish will come true in ‘AFHS’!: First kiss with Cristóbal would be a reality and fans explode

What role did Mariella Trejos have in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Mariella Trejos appeared in two seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’: the third and fifth. Her character in the series was the ‘Tito’s’ mother, María Juana Smith, who apparently lived in the United States. It could be said that she was a “threat” to the men of Las Lomas, since she kissed everyone whenever she could and, therefore, they nicknamed her the ‘Besucona’. Some she gave a kiss to were Peter, Felix, Leonardo and Bruno.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A thousand trades’: the harsh truth of why the series never had an end, according to Efraín Aguilar

What did Mariella Trejos die of?

This 2023, Mariella Trejos became a trend in Peru by urgently asking for help, due to her serious state of health, for which she called on the authorities through an interview with Buenos Días Peru. In it, she indicated that she suffered from severe gastritis and, despite the fact that she managed to have her request heard and transferred to a shelter, the actress did not resist and she died at the age of 75.

Mariella Trejos asked for help for the serious illness she suffered. Photo: composition LR/Panamericana Television

#background #room #appearance #actress #Mariella #Trejos #series

The death of Mariella Trejos mourned Peru this Sunday. The outstanding actress she participated in various film, theater and television productions. Her best known roles on national TV were the ones we will always remember fondly. I pass her by ‘Whirlwind’, ‘Carmín’, ‘That’s life’ and ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will remain in the memory of all Peruvians. For this reason, in this note, we recall his participation in the popular América TV series of the last 10 years and the role he played.

YOU CAN SEE: July’s wish will come true in ‘AFHS’!: First kiss with Cristóbal would be a reality and fans explode

What role did Mariella Trejos have in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Mariella Trejos appeared in two seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’: the third and fifth. Her character in the series was the ‘Tito’s’ mother, María Juana Smith, who apparently lived in the United States. It could be said that she was a “threat” to the men of Las Lomas, since she kissed everyone whenever she could and, therefore, they nicknamed her the ‘Besucona’. Some she gave a kiss to were Peter, Felix, Leonardo and Bruno.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A thousand trades’: the harsh truth of why the series never had an end, according to Efraín Aguilar

What did Mariella Trejos die of?

This 2023, Mariella Trejos became a trend in Peru by urgently asking for help, due to her serious state of health, for which she called on the authorities through an interview with Buenos Días Peru. In it, she indicated that she suffered from severe gastritis and, despite the fact that she managed to have her request heard and transferred to a shelter, the actress did not resist and she died at the age of 75.

Mariella Trejos asked for help for the serious illness she suffered. Photo: composition LR/Panamericana Television

#background #room #appearance #actress #Mariella #Trejos #series