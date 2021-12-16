In the background there is room, return to television! This Thursday, December 16, the realization of a new season of the popular Peruvian soap opera was confirmed. During the last weeks, this possibility had been disseminated, but this information was officially announced during the pre-sale of América Televisión, an event in which the first advance was presented.

In addition to causing excitement, the announcement raised many questions among the thousands of fans of the novel. Many users wondered how the plot would be approached, where the recordings would be made and which characters would return to the Las Lomas neighborhood.

Some of these questions are answered with the teaser presented by the television house.

In the background there is room: characters that will return in the new season

The video gave more clues about the renewed proposal of Al fondo hay Sitio and gave the audience a first look at the characters that will make up the cast. In the clip, the original actors of the production can be seen reinterpreting their remembered roles; however, they would be joined by new talents who would be confirmed in the coming weeks by the team.

In the new season of Al fondo hay Sitio, the following will participate:

Adolfo Chuiman (Peter McKay)

Yvonne Frayssinet (Francesca Maldini)

Erick Elera (Joel González)

Gustavo Bueno (Humberto Collazos)

Magdyel Ugáz (‘Teresita’ Collazos)

Carlos Solano (Felix Panduro)

Laszlo Kovacs (Tito Lara)

David Almandoz (Pepe González).

Why did Al fondo hay Sitio end despite its rating?

At the bottom there is a site aired its last episode in 2016 after being canceled despite its seven years on the air. The telenovela had high audience levels since its premiere date; However, a decision by América Televisión forced Efraín Aguilar to put an end to the story.

As detailed to El Comercio, the scenography had to be transferred to the Pachacamac studios, something that would have affected the continuity of the plot.

“We had to move to the new studios in Pachacamac. It would not have been the same to make new sets. From an economic point of view, it would have been illogical to continue, it was better to start a new adventure. I think that was the sentence of At the bottom there is a site ”, he said.