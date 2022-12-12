“Al fondo hay sitio” returned with a season full of new characters such as July, Charito’s niece and Los Maldini’s domestic employee. She was initially compared to Grace for being so prim, but she will show that she is not afraid to show off her other talents in the talent show.

If the Gonzáles lose, they will leave Nuevas Lomas for a weekend. If the Maldinis fail, they will swap houses. With so much at stake, Teresita decided to personally train July to bring out the sexier side of her and fans couldn’t help but laugh at the fact. “Nope. What is Teresa going to do to her ”,“ She is getting cheeky ”and“ Poor July ”are some of her comments on Instagram. VIDEO: America Television