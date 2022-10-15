“There is room in the background” continues to sweep the ratings of Peruvian television. The conflict between the Gonzáles and the Maldini do not stop stealing the laughter from the fans, but the drama that the arrival of the ‘Woman in Black’ brought with it also left them speechless in the last chapters.

In the following note we tell you everything about the release of episode 73 so you don’t miss it.

Preview of chapter 81 of “In the background there is room” 2022

How to see TODAY “In the background there is a site” LIVE ONLINE?

“There is room in the background” can be seen live on América Televisión from Monday to Friday. Also, you can see the chapters through the application America TV Go from a mobile device.

“In the background there is room”: time by country

The successful series broadcasts its chapters from 8:40 pm, after the reality show “This is war” and before the show “Luz de luna”. Next, we share the schedule in other countries.

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

How many seasons has the series “There is room in the background”?

“There is room in the background” had eight seasons before its grand finale. However, this 2022 the soap opera returned with a ninth installment that continues the story of the Maldini and Gonzáles.

Who are the new actors of “In the background there is room”?