A new entry in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’! In the most recent episode of the América TV series, a new character made his appearance in Las Nuevas Lomas. On this occasion, it was the doctor corteza coworker of July, whom she continually mentions and, as fans believe, would be her love interest, leaving Cristóbal forgotten. The figure is played by sasha kapsunovformer member of the children’s program America Kids.

Who is Dr. Cortez in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Sasha Kapsunov will play Dr. Cortez, a character July mentioned a few episodes back. She described him as “very good with patients”, something that aroused her admiration and caused her to tell everyone about him. For this reason, many thought that she had forgotten about Cristóbal and had found a new love.

Even when he was in Cristóbal’s room, he began to tell him about himself. She told him about his qualities and mentioned that he was about his age, which made Diego Montalbán’s son feel bad, since he is still without a job and in search of his true vocation. For that reason, she July apologized, but not before outlining a big smile when thinking of her doctor.

Who is Sasha Kapsunov?

Who gives life to Dr. Cortez, the new character in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, is Sasha Kapsunov, a 30-year-old Peruvian actor of Russian descent, who became known in 2007 as a result of his participation in the children’s program ‘América Kids’. Sasha began her career on television on Panamericana screens, more specifically in the program “Estos chikos de ahora”. In 2004, he showed his talent in the series ‘Así es la vida’, in which he played the role of Nicolai.

In 2009, he was in ‘La Akdemia’, the youth version of ‘América Kids’, where he remained until 2012. A couple of years later, he entered ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, but not as a character in the series, but as the young version of Raúl del Prado in a memory. He had a similar participation in another América TV series, ‘De vuelta al barrio’. Finally, before his return to ‘AFHS’, although already with a character, he participated in the telenovela ‘I will find you again’.

