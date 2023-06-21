After learning that Jimmy and Alessia were arrested in the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”They have finally been released by the Police. They carried out the corresponding examinations and discovered that they were not transporting illegal substances as was initially believed, but that it was a muña package.

After being cleared of all charges, Diego and Francesca went to the police station to try to put things right. Upon learning that the youngest of the Gonzales was going to travel to Spain along with Alessia, Diego confessed that he was only trying to push them away, which angered the youngest of the Montalbáns.

