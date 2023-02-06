Diego Montalbán will have a new secret meeting with ‘Victoria’. Watch the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

In episode 149, Francesca is very excited because she and her husband, Diego Montalbán, are about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. In a conversation with July, she tells her that Diego surely has a surprise for her. However, it seems that this will not be to her complete liking, since, in the preview of the next episode, she sees herself as Alessia’s father and Cristóbal kisses passionately with Claudia Llanos.

After this, an image of the popular ‘Noni’ appears sitting in her office thinking, while her two clasped hands hold her chin. It seems that the truth after the meeting between Diego and “his suppliers” will come to light. VIDEO: America Television