“Al fondo hay sitio” continues with the unusual love story between Joel and Macarena. After recording their latest musical success and becoming a radio and internet sensation, now the duo between Gonzales and Montalbán has released a new video clip in the most irreverent style of ‘Fish Face’.

Mr. Joe and La Nena They want to start an artistic career together, but their fans demand that they be a couple in real life. Could it be that this new facet and romance will leave behind Fernanda and all her videos as ‘La Chucky’? . VIDEO: America TV