In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Claudia Plains was captured by the Police minutes before leaving the country to continue her revenge against Francesca from abroad. And, in the process of his arrest, he received the benefit of making a call, which he would have made to his accomplice, to whom he told “you know what you have to do.” But who will he be?

Faced with this situation, fans have begun to create many theories about the identity of the ‘sidekick’ of the ‘Shark Look’. Many said that it could be tried Kokiand others mentioned that Laia would be in charge of taking his legacy.

Why would Laia be Claudia’s accomplice in “AFHS”?

The mysterious phone call Claudia Plains sparked the imagination of lovers of the successful América TV production, since, according to them, Laia She would be the daughter of Francesca’s enemy, whom she would have sent to destroy the ‘Noni’ family from within. That would explain why she came back from Spain and why she insisted so much on Cristobal to resume their relationship. Also, let’s remember that he also asked Diego Montalbán to become chef in his restaurant again, something that would be part of the plan.

The romance between Laia and Cristóbal would be part of an evil plan orchestrated by the ‘Shark’s Look’. Photo: America TV

On the other hand, we could also see how he is trying to change the opinion of “Jimmy” despite his enmity with Alessia, something that has caused problems in his relationship with the youngest of the Gonzales. There are definitely many reasons why fans could be right on this theory, which, while it sounds a bit far-fetched, could turn the story of the series upside down.

What other theories do fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” have?

As well as that of Laia, many other names arose, such as that of ‘Koki‘, ex-husband of ‘Charito’, who, since he found out that Claudia Llanos is alive, has had a rather strange attitude, and even more so when he found out from ‘Jimmy’ that she had been captured, since she dropped a tray of cutlery in his hands. It should be remembered that ‘Koki’ is in charge of the waiters at Francesca’s, so he has Diego’s trust and enjoys a privileged place to be Claudia’s informant.

Also —although with a little less force— arose the theory that the accomplice would be Pierre Richelieu (Pedro Huapaya), Diego Montalbán’s butler and right-hand man, and who tries to do everything possible to please his boss. In the last chapter we could see how Francesca’s husband belittled him, which aroused resentment in Pierre, who promised that everyone would find out some of his secrets.