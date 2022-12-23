The Serie “At the bottom there is room” He launched his penultimate episode with several surprises for his followers. Everyone assumed that Koky was guilty of all the allegations against him and fans were already asking for the return of ‘Platanazo’, but the story took an unexpected turn.

In the style of “La casa de papel”, Joel led a team to get Diego Montalbán’s confession that he framed the young Gonzales’s stepfather. After getting the truth out, they managed to free him, but Charito still wants a divorce because she can’t trust him anymore. VIDEO: America TV