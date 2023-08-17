In the last chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, kimberley failed to try to stay with ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales, so, now, his sights are on another resident of Las Nuevas Lomas: Christopher Montalban, who he approached to hire him and to be his personal photographer. However, her intentions did not take long to show themselves, since her only objective is to be in love with someone wealthy or who lives in a high-status area.

July witnessed the romantic scene between Kimberly and Cristóbal. Photo: America TV

What hot proposal did Kimberly make to Cristóbal on ‘AFHS’?

It turns out that the aspiring model spends a lot of time at the Maldini house with Cristóbal with the excuse of working with him; However, she has already managed to steal several kisses from Alessia’s brother. Given this, he made it clear to Kimberly that she is not looking for anything serious, so she plays along and takes off her jacket to provoke him.

Did Cristóbal fall for Kimberly’s charms?

July’s heart broke when she saw Kimberly lying next to Cristobal on their bed. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

As much as “Jimmy’s” ex-girlfriend tried with a lot of effort to get Cristóbal to succumb to her charms, she failed and was kicked out of the Maldini house, since she entered the kitchen and argued with July, whom she tried to hurt and make her feel less To her bad luck, the young Montalbán listened to everything and defended ‘Charo’s’ niece, because he considers her her friend.

