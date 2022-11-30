In the next chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the supposed friendship between Joel and Macarena will come back into play. After starring in his new video clip, his fans continue to demand more demonstrations of love on social networks between the musical duo made up of Mr. Joe and La Nena.

Thus, the preview of tonight’s episode reveals that once again the couple, who He has been pretending to have a relationship at the request of his followersthey will carry out a live broadcast in which everything seems to indicate that they will meet passionate kiss that would revive the spark of love. Could it be that now they do decide to be in love?