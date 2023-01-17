“At the bottom there is room” 2023 continues with its broadcast on América TV and this time it will bring an unexpected and intimate moment between Jimmy Gonzales and Diego Montalbán in episode 6 of the tenth season. After the young Gonzales broke up with Kimberly and Alessia with Remo, the couple wants to make their romance official without having to hide it. For this reason, the son of ‘Charito’ will go to the Montalbán mansion to face who would be his mother-in-law and ask her permission to be with the girl who fell in love with him from the first chapter.

Taking into account that Diego hates the Gonzales family —he has already shown it before the strange relationship between Joel and Macarena—, it is possible that his reaction is anger. However, the situation with Jimmy is different, since he discovered him in the restaurant with Claudia Llanos (or at least that’s what the chef believes without considering the innocence of his young neighbor). What will happen between the two?