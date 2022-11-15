The last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” did not leave aside the romances and the tricks to show the next lovers of the program. One of the couples that fans most want to see is the one made up of Jimmy and Alessia.

At the moment they are just friends, but there is no doubt that Charito’s son has feelings for her. This was more than clear when he saw her with an exercise garment, which the young woman used in one of the scenes.

At that moment, Jimmy was with July, who measured his heartbeat with his stethoscope. She was surprised by her strong heart rate, but she did not suspect what her cousin, who was watching Montalbán in the distance, really felt.

Look here the funny moment

Where and at what time to see the series?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. You can also see “Al fondo hay sitio” on the América TV GO page, as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

Next, we share the opening hours according to your country: