Karina Calmet Y Monica Sanchez They let their differences be seen through Twitter. The actresses had already faced each other repeatedly during the recordings of the series “There is room in the background”. Fans of this production did not expect to see them both exchanging intense messages on networks.

As a result of the return of the series produced by Efraín Aguilar, we remember the bickering between both figures of the show that took place on social networks. Know all the details in this note.

The origin of the fights between Karina Calmet and Mónica Sánchez

Political ideologies: Gustavo Bueno and his support for Verónika Mendoza

The exdalina Karina Calmet was against the candidacy of the former leader of the Broad Front, Verónika Mendoza, and therefore wrote a tweet where she insulted her. Then, the party published a video where the actor Gustavo Bueno spoke, outraged by the comments of his co-star, whom he classified as “this girl”.

Quickly, Calmet did not hesitate to respond with another aggressive comment. “The clear things, the communist did not differentiate reality from fiction. I am not “that girl” I am a citizen Karina Calmet”.

Then, the actress Mónica Sánchez in an interview with Juliana Oxenford referred to the subject: “I am a Democrat and as such, just as I defend freedom, I have to respect the freedom of others. I do not agree with the intolerances and mental trifles that are dilemmas of others, I do not have to be affected by them” .

Post by Karina Calmet Photo: capture

He closed with a comment that seemed to be a hint. “I also walk in the provinces, I do not speak from my house eating my canchita”.

The statements reached the ears of ‘Isabella Maldini’, who spoke again on Twitter. “A Democrat who defends her ideas with shouts and insults in makeup and production… Shall I tell it?”, he said at first.

The return of Karina Calmet. Photo: Karina Calmet/Twitter

“The lady (Monica Sanchez) He yelled at me in front of everyone in makeup and production to defend Gustavo Bueno. Nobody did anything for me out of fear, That was because of my political ideas. I sent him a notarial letter,” Calmet said, also adding that this was not “the only abuse” by the actress.

Karina Calmet attacks user

In 2018, the former Miss Peru posted a tweet announcing her departure from acting and rumors arose that she was interested in entering politics.

“By having the prototype of a white woman, in Peru I have had roles limited to frivolous women in soap operas. Last week, with sadness I accept, I have already said goodbye to the acting career, in Peru. I will dedicate my life and my strength to serve”, wrote Karina Calmet.

Karina Calmet announced her retirement from acting. Photo: Karina Calmet/Twitter

This message was not well received by users, and one of them responded with the following: “If you decide to go into politics (which is what is presupposed from your flower of color and blah-blah-blah), I swear we will do everything everything possible for the return of Susy Díaz, with the advice of Mero Loco this time. You have been warned.”

User trolled Karina Calmet, but did not imagine how she would respond. Photo: Twitter

Karina Calmet could not stand her comment and attacked with a tweet full of insults. “If you want to be funny, it’s not here,” she reads to herself in part of the writing. Faced with this, Mónica Sánchez was impressed by the type of language used by her former partner and decided to refer to her in another tweet.

“A long time ago I regretted Karina Calmet’s mental health, today I feel relieved because she finally shows herself as she is. They are warned,” Sánchez wrote.

Mónica Sánchez, concerned about Karina Calmet’s mental health. Photo: Monica Sanchez/Twitter

Again, the daughter of ‘Francesa Maldini’, could not help but respond. “Mónica Sánchez is the most violent and hypocritical person you can imagine. So, with her face of a dead bug, they don’t even know how she screams and drools while she does it… she’s terrifying! “, She emphasized.

Mónica Sánchez and her statement on the landslide

In 2017, the country was affected by a series of overflows and mudslides that ended with the death of 75 people. The actress Mónica Sánchez did not hesitate to speak about it.

The actress considered that the Government (of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski) was “doing things right” in the face of that scenario, and that everything responded to a “communication” problem. Karina Calmet was outraged at her response.

“What a shame here is the lady who campaigned for Villarán, Toledo, PPK. And channel 4 gives him the microphone so that he continues lying (…) It is not a lack of communication and you know it perfectly”. Then, ‘Charito’ replied: “Wash your ears Karina Calmet and by the way your conscience for the lies you carry on your back . #UnaFuerza #JuntemonosParaAyudar”.

Karina Calmet disagrees with Mónica Sánchez’s opinion on how the Government acted in the face of the landslides that occurred in the country in 2017. Photo: Karina Calmet/Twitter

Karina Calmet denounces that she suffered bullying by the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”

During an interview on the extinct program “Dilemma” broadcast by Latina, Karina Calmet confessed to having been a victim of workplace bullying at the time she worked on “Al fondo hay lugar”. “I am not a person who can openly say everything I feel (…) many times I go to the bathroom and cry when I have any kind of pain or problems” said the driver Ricardo Morán.

However, figures such as Sergio Galliani and Orlando Fundichely denied it, while Efraín Aguilar said he was not aware of what had happened.

“Sure he has felt it in some way, but that is his opinion in a way. In every family there have always been fights and problems that are later fixed because you live there. I like to get along with my colleagues and work in a nice environment, otherwise I’ll get out of there and go do my things”, commented Galliani.

Efraín Aguilar was unaware that Karina Calmet had suffered bullying

According to the director of “Al fondo hay lugar”, Efraín Aguilar, the actress Karina Calmet did not inform him that she was suffering from bullying and did not realize that event in the cast of actors.

“I have not seen what you tell me, I think that if there had been a deal of this type, eight years would not resist. I haven’t noticed it, she never told me, I haven’t seen it, but if she says it, I respect her opinion. When these things happen, the most advisable thing is to complain or go to the superior instance”, expressed the producer.

The statements of Mónica Sánchez and Karina Calmet

At that time, a Latina program interviewed both artists about their confrontation. Karina Calmet assured that she belonged to another circle of friends and that her colleague had insulted her, while Mónica Sánchez acknowledged that she attacked the actress in an attempt to defend herself from the lies that she had tolerated for a long time.

Mónica Sánchez and Karina Calmet: behind the scenes in “In the background there is a place”

Mónica Sánchez and Karina Calmet were enemies in the fiction of “In the background there is a place”. In 2015, América TV broadcast a video in which the actresses appear behind the scenes, in their rehearsals for the scene of a fight between them. The artists say their lines and then grab each other’s hair while yelling at each other.

Karina Calmet “revived” her character from “In the background there is room”

Despite having denounced bullying during the recording of “Al fondo hay lugar”, Karina Calmet He was encouraged to play Isabella Maldini again for his networks and joked about how the pandemic would have affected this fictional character. “I didn’t get COVID, I got ‘Oh my-cron,’ which is ‘pinky’ COVID,” she said.