In ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10, Francesca Maldini believed that her life was going to change with Claudia Llanos behind bars. However, in the ‘Shark Gaze’ plans, she was not allowing her enemy to live in peace. For this reason, she sent him a “little gift” that contained a USB memory with all the videos that revealed Diego Montalbán’s infidelity.

When Francesca sees her husband enter the study, she decides to face him and tell him everything, since she feels devastated by what she has just seen. “I didn’t think you would do something like that to me. I would have put my hands in the fire for you, I swear. I would have killed for you. You are a wretch, a despicable being, a scum*! You are incapable of love!”, ‘Fran’ yelled at Diego.

