‘Al fondo hay sitio’ continues to accumulate characters hated by its audience. When we thought that only July -and a little Alessia also—she was the only one they wanted out of the series, another figure appeared that has not managed to capture the affection of the fans of the series America TV. Some even indicate that they have stopped seeing ‘AFHS’ because of him and they ask him to leave to enjoy his favorite program again. But who is it?

Who is the character they ask to leave ‘AFHS’?

It is a recent and new character incorporated into ‘At the bottom there is room’ in its tenth season: ‘Patty’, played by actress and model Melissa Paredes. Since she appeared in the series of America TV, the fans showed their discontent with the debut of the former reality girl; For this reason, they now ask through social networks that she leave the series. Comments like “When do you leave ‘In the background there is a place’ to see again?”, They were the ones they left on Melissa’s official TikTok.

First scene of Melissa Paredes as ‘Patty’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: America TV

What do the fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ say?

Fans definitely don’t want to see Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio” anymore, so they ask that her character be removed as soon as possible, since they have stopped watching the series since she appeared. Some even promote another show in the comments for other fans to watch instead of ‘AFHS.’

“Guys, ‘The Big Chef’ is better and it’s very entertaining.”

“Since that day, I no longer watch ‘At the bottom there is room’.”

“That’s why I no longer see ‘In the background there is room'”.

“Melissa, let us know when you leave ‘There’s Room in the Back’ so we can watch again.”

“go away”