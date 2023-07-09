The latest episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” have aroused many feelings among fans of the series. And it is that everyone was happy when Peter was finally able to recover his memory, or when Alessia and Diego became friends. However, not everything is happiness, since there is a specific character who has already exhausted the patience of the viewers, who came to ask for his departure from the successful production of America TVeither due to an unexpected trip or even his death.

What character from “Al fondo hay sitio” do fans no longer want to see?

After their last jealous scene, the lovers of the series got fed up with Julythe niece of ‘Charo’, who was toxic and unbearable when demanding something from Cristobal in the most recent episode of “At the bottom there is room”. “When do you return to your land?”, “At what point do you leave the series?”, were some comments that did not wait. Others, much more extreme, even called for the death of the fictional character.

The comments on social networks were very harsh with July after his outburst against Cristóbal.

What did July do in the last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After Alessia told her about the kiss that Cristóbal and Laia shared, July immediately went to rebuke Diego Montalbán’s son, who she told him to react and open his eyes, since the Spanish woman humiliated him by cutting off their relationship to leave. traveling with Antares.

However, the way he expressed it was not correct, since the fury as a result of his jealousy was evident and caused him to exceed his words.

This, of course, annoyed Cristóbal a lot, who told him to stop and change his tone because he would not allow his sister to talk to him like that, and he concluded by asking him to leave his room, so July had no more choice but to leave even more enraged.

