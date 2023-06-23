In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Cristobal and July they didn’t have a good time. They both went to visit Jimmy and Alessia, who recently started living in the house of koky; However, they were the victim of a robbery, since they took the car that Francesca lent to Diego Montalbán’s eldest son. The event occurred while they were inside the house, along with their loved ones.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Pepe and Tito seek forgiveness from ‘Charo’ with a surprising gift

When they left to start their return, they realized that the car was no longer there and panic was generated in both of them. As if that were not enough, when they were assimilating the loss of the vehicle and thinking about what they were going to say to the Maldini matriarch, a thief ‘hooked’ Cristóbal to, immediately afterwards, ask him to hand over his belongings. The action aroused a reaction from July, who took the ‘neighborhood’ out of her and started speaking in slang, which surprised the thief, who even apologized to them.

Where did Cristóbal and July go in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

During a call that July made to the youngest of the Gonzales to ask how they were doing, she heard Koky’s voice, so she sensed that they would be at her house. Given this, she decided to ask Cristóbal for help to accompany her to the place and see her friends, in addition to bringing them some food.

The young people panicked when they realized that Francesca’s car was gone and that Cristóbal’s cell phone was stolen. Photo: America TV

To move to the place, Diego’s eldest son borrowed the car from his stepmother, Francesca, who agreed in her desire to win the affection of her partner’s offspring. However, she did not expect that they would go to such a dangerous place and that it would end with the loss of her luxury car.

Why did Cristóbal and July go to visit Jimmy and Alessia?

As we remember, Jimmy and Alessia They decided to start a new life together traveling to Spain, however, due to a package that was delivered Pepe and Titus Charo’s youngest son, both young men were detained at the airport for supposedly carrying illegal substances, which they later found to be just muña.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the bottom there is room”: Joel is expelled from Group 7 for wanting to “behind” Franklin as leader

Upon learning of this, Diego Montalban She went to the police station to find out why her daughter was there and, when she found out that she was going to travel with Jimmy, she told him that her plan was for her to separate from him, and that is why she paid for a trip for her to study abroad. Upon hearing this, the lovers went to the Gonzales’ house, where Jimmy lashed out at his family for hatching the plan that nearly sent them to jail.

Faced with this situation, they both fled the house and began looking for a place to stay for a while, which is why Jimmy decided to go to Koky, who gave them asylum in his apartment and they can start their life as a couple far from their homes. .

#background #room #Cristóbal #robbed #July #takes #syringe #spicy #neighborhood #Koky