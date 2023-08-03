The tension still hasn’t dissipated in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. The last thing we saw in the América Televisión series is that Alessia he was about to end his relationship with ‘Jimmy’ after he found out that he kissed Laia. This revelation led the couple to a bitter moment, which even left many speculating that the son of “Charito” would go to Spain. Luckily, this did not happen, but this prevented a dramatic confrontation with Cristóbal.

Alessia was very hurt after the kiss from “Jimmy” and Laia. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘In the background there is room’: Jimmy is going to Spain with Laia? Scene anticipates the end of his love with Alessia

Why did Cristóbal attack ‘Jimmy’ in ‘There is room at the bottom’?

If Alessia was very angry about the kiss between Laia and ‘Jimmy’, Cristóbal made it clear that his annoyance was even greater: he was not only upset because it was his ex-girlfriend, but that his sister was suffering from that fact. In such a context, he did not hesitate to go to Francesca’s to face the young Gonzales and he made him really furious.

“You are an unhappy scavenger”, was one of the phrases said by ‘Cris’, who demanded that his ex-friend stay away from his sister. The threats continued to arrive and, if it weren’t for ‘Koky’ Reyes, the scene would most likely have escalated to brutal blows. Eventually, “Jimmy” managed to go out for air and there was the altercation.

YOU CAN SEE: From ‘Pedrito’ in ‘AFHS’ to an actor on Netflix: this is what Luiggi Lomparte looks like now

What happened between Laia and ‘Jimmy’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As is known, Laia and “Jimmy” kissed at a time that was supposed to be emotional. The Spanish woman took “Charito’s” son by surprise just when he just wanted to show his support for the girl before moving to Spain and ending her relationship with Cristóbal.

#background #room #Cristóbal #explodes #Jimmy #kiss #Laia