The music video for Kimberly and Dalila, the reunion of Carmen and Claudia Llanos and more scenes have put “At the bottom there is room” spicier in these last chapters. However, the América Televisión series is about to leave the Peruvian small screen this Friday, April 7, just when his chapter 194 was about to premiere. For many, it is a surprise that his absence has been announced, although there is a quite logical explanation behind his ‘retirement’. More details below.

“AFHS”: why chapter 194 will not air this Friday the 7th?

Although fans have been complaining about “AFHS” and warning that they will no longer watch the series after the false pregnancy, you might think that the show has been canceled and that is why its 194th episode will not air; however, the explanation is a bit less complicated than that.

Specifically, if we review the América TV programming guide on the channel’s official website, We will see that for this Friday, April 7, the night schedule consists of productions related to Easter. In this sense, the new episode will be broadcast on Monday the 10th.

Having clarified this, América TV, in fact, has presented the preview of what we will see in the new chapter. According to the video, Laia will notice that July is in love with Cristóbal, so she will be jealous. But she will not be the only one concerned about this issue: “Charito” will face her niece because of her feelings regarding the young man in front.

Likewise, a scene exposes how Gaspar kissed ‘Teresita’ without her consent, which will unleash the woman’s fury.

