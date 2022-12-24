The ‘bomb’ that the writer of the series promised, was carried out. In the final chapter of season 9 of the series, the return of Claudia Llanos to “Al fondo hay sitio” was seen. The popular ‘Shark Gaze’ revealed her identity and made it known that she was the woman in black who was hanging around the entire cycle to Francesca Maldini. At the end of the episode, Claudia appears before Diego, who is not only surprised by her, but also discovers that he is her secret admirer.

Without more information about what will happen between the two, fans have begun to speculate about what will happen. From an alliance to Diego Montalbán as the new victim of Claudia Llanos, there are several theories that have emerged.

The best resurrection of “Al fondo hay sitio” is still that of Lucho

With the return of Claudia Llanos to “Al fondo hay sitio 9”, on social networks, fans debate what is the best return of a character to the series. Of all, followers highlight that Lucho Gonzáles’s in season 2 is, for now, unbeatable.

“The Lucho thing paralyzed the country and that at that time social networks were not as popular as they are now” and “until now no one has surpassed the return of this character”, are some of the comments that are read on social networks.

Fans continue to think that Lucho Gonzáles had the best comeback of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Twitter

What happened to Lucho Gonzáles in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In the season 2 finale of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Lucho interrupted Charito’s wedding with Raúl del Prado. Appearing at the Gonzales’ home, the man greeted his children, Doña Nelly and others, who couldn’t believe that the man they had buried long ago was alive and had lost his memory after an accident. Later, by the end of the third cycle, Lucho and Charito were about to get married, but Reina Pachas and her children appear before them. Here, we learn that she always had two families.