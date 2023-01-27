The series “In the background there is room” has several surprises in store in its chapter 144. The presence of July’s parents in the program promises to rob fans of laughter.

The tenth season of “there is room at the bottom“has integrated new characters into Las Nuevas Lomas. Some of these were July’s parents, who will stay for a few days until their daughter recovers after suffering a serious accident on her return to Lima. What they did not expect to find out was the relationship closeness that her daughter has with Cristóbal.

His confrontation with the Montalbán heir promises to steal laughter in chapter 144, so we share all the details of its release on the small screen.

When does “AFHS” episode 144 premiere?

Episode 144 of “In the background there is room” will be released today, January 27, 2023, on the small screen.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” 144?

In the case of Peru, the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from 8:40 p.m. If you plan to tune in from abroad, we share the schedule of each country in Latin America:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see the full episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The chapters of “In the background there is room” They can be seen on América Televisión. In case you miss them, you can find it on their website, app America TV Go and even his YouTube channel.

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast after the reality show “Esto es guerra”. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch América TV GO live online?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be seen live through América TV GO from your mobile phone or its website. All of its episodes eventually come after the original broadcast on the small screen.