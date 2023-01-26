July survived a terrible accident on her way back to Lima and her reunion with the Gonzales could not have been more exciting.

“At the bottom there is room” worried his thousands of followers with his last chapter. July decided to return to Lima and resume her professional dreams, but she never imagined that the bus would cause a terrible accident. Several characters believed that it would be the end for ‘Charito’s’ niece, but she managed to survive and now she is recovering at the Gonzales’ house.

Of course, his condition will give rise to new occurrences in “AFHS”, so fans do not want to miss episode 143. Here we tell you all the details about its premiere so you can know what will happen.

“In the background there is room” 10: when does chapter 143 premiere?

Chapter 143 of “At the bottom there is room” 10 will premiere this Wednesday, January 25 and fans already have an idea of ​​July’s new anecdotes thanks to the release of the official trailer.

What time to see “In the background there is room” 10, chapter 143?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is a Peruvian series that is broadcast from 8:40 p.m. In case you live in another country, you can watch the program at the following times:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is a place” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

The chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” are broadcast through the América TV signal, a Peruvian channel where the episodes air from Monday to Friday.

July is in love with Cristóbal. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How can I watch “AFHS” if I don’t have América TV?

You can follow the episodes online through América TVGO, through its official website or its mobile application, where you will have all its programming available in real time.