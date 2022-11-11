“In the background there is room” returned to Peruvian television with a ninth season that is as exciting as it is surprising for its thousands of fans. After several months, the successful América TV series is ready to celebrate its 100th episode.

On the occasion of its launch, we share everything about its premiere so you don’t miss it.

Actors and characters who entered the ninth season of “AFHS”

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalban

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July

Ivan Chauca as Pierre Richeliu

Jorge Guerra as Jaimito Gonzales

Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban

Liz Mariana Godoy as Zulimar

Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena

Natalie Vertiz as Estefania

Rodrigo Barba as Junior.

Who is the new villain of “In the background there is room” 2022?

The actress who gives life to the woman in black is Rocío Limo. She appeared at the wake of Rafaella to try to assassinate Francesca. However, she was caught by the Police and it was discovered that she was a person unknown to the characters. She was indoctrinated by Carmen to avenge the death of her daughter.