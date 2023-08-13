‘At the bottom there is room’, the successful production of America TV, It is already in its tenth season and the only villain it has had is Claudia Plains. She has tirelessly sought to achieve her revenge against Francesca Maldini, whom he hates and blames for his father’s death. However, in the episodes of ‘AFHS’, season 10, we could see that the ‘Shark’s Look’ was captured by the Police and is serving a sentence in jail, where his mother is also.

What happened to Claudia Llanos in ‘AFHS’?

After being arrested by the Police in a large operation, the ‘Shark Gaze’ ended up imprisoned, but before she gave her last blow to Francesca: He sent her the videos that revealed Diego Montalbán’s infidelity. Already in prison, he made believe that he was going to attack his mother, Carmen Torres, since they were together. However, this was not the case: he hugged her, asked for her forgiveness and they cried together. They even read the Bible.

Although after their meeting he has not been seen in the recent episodes of ‘AFHS’, the classic look of hatred that he showed during his last scene would make us doubt his apparent change and it would only be one more step in some plan that would be plotting.

Why does Claudia Llanos hate Francesca Maldini?

Of girl, Claudia Plains watched her father sink into worry and despair as the company he founded and partnered withFrancesca Maldinihe was going bankrupt. Therefore, the Maldini matriarch decided to step aside from her and abandon the progenitor of the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ to start her own company, the Builder of Houses.

Claudia blames Francesca for her father’s death. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

