There is never a lack of laughter in “Al fondo hay sitio” and much less occurrences. This time the América TV series gave us nothing less than three new versions of the famous musical theme of Charito, “The most beautiful woman in the world”. These are three scenes in which Jimmy, Tito and Don Gilberto tried to assume the role of housewife.

Diego Montalbán’s obsession with Chao’s chaufa rice led him to hire her at his restaurant, after failing to prepare his secret recipe.

With the arrival of the Gonzales matriarch at Francesca’s, her family had to divide up chores at home to maintain order.

That led Jimmy to wash Joel’s smelly socks, while Tito and don Gilberto tried to replicate Charito’s seasoning in the kitchen without success.

“The feito, the old man and the collector”

What most attracted the attention of this change of roles was that the famous song “The most beautiful woman in the world”, the same one that sounds in the scenes of the character of Mónica Sánchez, underwent a change in its lyrics.

Episode 110 of “Al fondo hay sitio” made Tito become Charito for a day, after she found work in Diego Montalbán’s restaurant. Photo: Composition/America TV

Thus, fans could hear “The most beautiful feito in the world”, “The cutest collector in the world” Y “The cutest old man in the world”musical themes that corresponded to Jimmy, Tito and Don Gilberto.

However, despite attempts to replace Charito in household chores, so far no one has managed to do it successfully.