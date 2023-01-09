The ninth installment ofAt the bottom there is room” ended with several plot twists and surprises. However, none of them left the fans speechless like the return of Claudia Llanos, the fearsome character of Úrsula Boza known as “Shark Look” in the Peruvian series.

“Thank you very much, really, I have received more than 200 messages and I am trying to answer all of them. I am very happy (…) ”, said the actress on Instagram about her return. “You can’t miss next year’s season because amazing stories are coming,” she said.

Claudia Llanos was not dead. This was confirmed by the final chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture of America TV

At first it was believed that Claudia was ‘the woman in black’. However, the capture of this shadowy character ruled out this theory until the latest episode of “AFHS” 9 was released. Not only was it revealed that she was still alive, but she was also the mastermind behind her.

After this, more than one has wondered how she can be alive, since they remembered the scene in which Francesca said a few last words to her before her open coffin.

Who is Claudia Llanos and what happened to her?

Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark’s Look’, was interpreted by Úrsula Bozo in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Her character committed a series of misdeeds in the series, including shooting Peter, killing Mariano Pendeivis, blackmailing Francesca Maldini, and kidnapping Otto (Gladys and Nachito’s son).

In the last episode of the seventh season, Francesca surprised her by taking a revolver out of her bag and shot her twice in the chest.