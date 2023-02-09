Much ‘Chiquitingo’! These scenes from “Al fondo hay sitio” surprised the public by being so heated and daring.

“At the bottom there is room” It is a comedy series, but the fiction of América TV also tends to have several erotic moments from time to time. This was demonstrated by the recent sequences in which Diego Montalbán and Claudia Llanos go to bed together or in which Remo steals a kiss from Jenny without knowing that it is Jimmy. Therefore, in this note we review five scenes in which the characters of Las Lomas they could not control their most intense desires and they resorted to the chiquitingo.

Charo and Koky

Although they recently ended their marriage, the truth is that Charo and Koky had more than one passionate moment. The most daring of them was possibly when they reconciled after a serious fight and, during the night, they woke up all the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas with peculiar sounds.

joel and fernanda

‘El niño pez’ is not only the one who created the word ‘chiquitingo’, but also the one who most wanted to put it into practice together with Fernanda. Although on one occasion, Joel was not inspired. In another, they could not resist the desire to give each other love and had sex in Nicolás’s office.

Alessia and Jimmy

The tension that existed between Alessia and Jimmy for a long time built up until it ended in a passionate, long and not at all innocent kiss on Christmas night. They loved each other so much that they even forgot they had a partner… poor Remo and Kimberly!

Francesca and Carlos Cabrera

‘La Noni’ is not far behind in this top and one of her most mischievous couples was Carlos Cabrera. The romantic side of ‘Noni’ and the elegance of the Cuban nicknamed ‘Doctor Churro’ gave away more than one erotic scene.

Titus and Teresa

One of the most forgotten couples, but possibly the one that had the smallest. Teresita’s hips enchanted Tito, who could not resist on more than one occasion wanting to have a moment of action with the sister of his best friend.