‘At the bottom there is room’, The most watched series in the last 10 years by viewers, it makes us happy night after night with each of the new premiere episodes that it presents from Monday to Friday and the plot that it brings with them. It turns out that the Gonzales and Maldini series not only draws attention for some important event that may happen in Las Nuevas Lomas, but also for the references that fans detect day after day.

One of those details that the followers of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ have brought to light with comments on social networks is the appearance of the symbol of Lima Alliance in one of the scenes of the series. We talk about the moment ‘Patty’, character played by Melissa Walls, is sweeping outside his house and, on a wall, you can see that it is drawn the logo of the current two-time Peruvian soccer champion.

Symbol of Alianza Lima appears in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

The Alianza Lima logo present in ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’. Photo: Capture/Facebook Watch

The appearance of the Alianza Lima Club symbol was neither the first nor the last. It is necessary to remember that, in one of the episodes of the Peruvian series, the participation of the Blue and Whites in the 2023 Copa Libertadores was given as a topic of conversation. Likewise, the graffiti on the wall of the ‘Patty’ neighborhood has reappeared in the last chapters of ‘AFHS’. For this reason, the detail was not overlooked by users of social networks and, as soon as the scene was witnessed, the image went viral, unleashing a wave of comments.

Among the most notable comments in the post, the following stand out: “The best team of all”, “Alianza Lima is Peru”, “‘There is a place at the bottom’ it does know” and “The greatest”. For their part, the phrases that allude to Melissa Paredes, who gives life to ‘Patty’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’, did not stay aside: “Hahaha, Melissa does know”, “Melissa, the one from the neighborhood”, “Keep going, Melissa”, among others.

‘At the bottom there is room’ has Alianza Lima present in its heart

During this week, ‘At the back there is room 10’ premiered chapters 283 and 284, in which the symbol of Alianza Lima was present. In one of these episodes, the blue and white logo can be witnessed when Gaspar and Teresa They are talking about where ‘Patty’ lives. For his part, in the other episode, he can be seen just when Gaspar and Joel leave the neighborhood after asking about the rental of the new house for the lover of ‘Teresita’.

