Jimmy and Alessia They were about to seal their love in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but chapter 223 could not make the ‘chiquitingo’ come true. Specifically, we saw that they both had a romantic date at Francesca’s; However, an unexpected event in the América Televisión series took them away from passion and put them in a tense moment, in which the actress herself had to intervene. Francesca maldini. After the impasse, Diego Montalbán’s daughter has made a radical decision for the good of their relationship.

Alessia and Jimmy had hoped to have a romantic date in “There’s Room in the Back,” but the evening didn’t end as they had hoped. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There is room at the bottom”: Alessia will confess her love for Jimmy to Diego

At the end of chapter 223 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, it is observed that Jimmy he is convinced that it is time to tell Diego the whole truth. In other circumstances, Alessia would have flatly denied the fact; However, this time she agreed to confess her forbidden love for her with the young Gonzales.

“You’re right. Give me your hand, let’s go together, ”she is heard saying to the blonde, although her lover does not fully believe her. For this reason, the girl reaffirms that she is determined to do what her heart tells her: “I don’t want what happened last time to happen. Let everyone know that we are here, period. And if you don’t like it, what a pity. You and me against the world”.

For now, fans are waiting to know how Diego will react after this unexpected revelation.

“AFHS”: What did Alessia and Jimmy do at Francesca’s?

After finishing her shift, Alessia wanted to celebrate her love with Jimmy at a romantic dinner inside Francesca’s. They made an evening with all the romantic details that Diego Montalbán’s luxurious restaurant could sponsor. At one point, they were about to consummate the passion in a night of pleasure; however, they ended up getting caught.

Specifically, the Police came to arrest them believing that they were intruders, for which reason ‘Noni’ herself had to intervene so that the situation does not escalate. Maldini asked them to try to stay out of the way so they don’t have problems in the future.

