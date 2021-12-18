In the background there is room He will return to the Peruvian television screens in 2022. His return has generated much expectation among fans of the popular series for the fun preview of the new season that was presented during the America TV pre-sale on December 16.

The images generated nostalgia among viewers, who expressed their joy at being able to witness a new story of remembered characters. As evidenced, many members of the original cast will give life again to their roles and the plot would take place in the ‘San José neighborhood’ of Back to the neighborhood.

YOU CAN SEE In the background there is a site showing the progress of its new season with the original cast

So were the recordings of the advance of Al fondo hay Sitio

You are in all presented an exclusive behind the scenes of the teaser recordings of the new stage of Al fondo hay Sitio. In the report you can see the reactions of the actors when they first arrived at the Pachacamac studios and when they met again after several years.

Artists such as Gustavo Bueno, Erick Elera and Magdyel Ugáz did not hesitate to join in emotional hugs with the production team and they can even be seen laughing when they see their companions get into character in front of the cameras.

YOU CAN SEE In the background there is room: Why did they replace Aaron Picasso, the first ‘Jaimito’ in the series?

What characters appeared in the trailer for At the bottom there is a site?

The advance of To the bottom there is site answered some of the main doubts of the fans about the new season that will arrive in 2022. Many of the followers of the production were interested in knowing how the plot would be approached and which characters would participate.

With the video it was announced that the confirmed actors are: Adolfo Chuiman (Peter McKay), Yvonne Frayssinet (Francesca Maldini), Erick Elera (Joel González), Gustavo Bueno (Gilberto Collazos), Magdyel Ugáz (‘Teresita’ Collazos), Carlos Solno (Félix Panduro), László Kovács (Tito Lara) and David Almandoz (Pepe González).