The ninth season of “In the background there is room” is close to reaching 100 episodes. Tonight, October 31, the chapter 92 and it will bring several surprises. Macarena will be run over by who she thinks she could be a new heartthrob; Joel will invite Delilah to live with him; and much more tonight on the América TV series.

Preview of chapter 92 of “There is room at the bottom”

At what time to see “In the background there is room” 2022 by country?

“There is room in the background” premieres new chapters from Monday to Friday through the signal of América TV and América TV GO, just after “This is war” . The schedules by country are as follows:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3:40 a.m.

How to watch “AFHS” LIVE ONLINE?

You can see “In the background there is room” ONLINE LIVE through the page of America TV GOas well as its mobile application of the same name.

This is the confirmed cast for the ninth season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: Gianella Aguirre/ URPI-LR

New actors of season 9 of “In the background there is room”

Adolfo Chuiman as Peter

David Almandoz as Pepe

Erick Elera as Joel Gonzalez

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Gustavo Bueno as Don Guilberto

Jorge Guerra as Jaimito

Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban

Lazlo Kovacs as Tito

Madgyel Ugaz as Theresa

Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena Montalban

Monica Sanchez as Charito

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini.

How was Lucecita’s admission to “In the background there is room”?

Little light entered “Al fondo hay lugar” in the ninth season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. At the moment, she remains the new lover of Joel, who is Kimberly’s mother, but also Charito’s headache.