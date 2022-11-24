References to series and movies cannot be missing from “Al fondo hay sitio”. This time, the Peruvian fiction of América TV paid tribute to none other than “Breaking Bad” in a scene where Diego Montalban turned into Heisenberg in order to examine Charito’s chaufa rice and manage to prepare one just as pure as the chemistry teacher’s blue meta.

In such a way, the chef changed his black apron for the classic yellow suit for chemists that Walter White wears in Netflix and AMC fiction. But as in his previous attempts, his obsession led to failure and even Cristóbal himself had to intervene as if he were Jesse Pinkman to calm his father down. Will Diego manage to make the dish like Charito?