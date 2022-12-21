“At the bottom there is room”, the successful Peruvian series, returned to television with a ninth season full of surprises. Among so much laughter and tears, the fans did not realize that the program is already in its last week, that is, shortly after closing this last stage.

On the occasion of the launch of chapter 128 this December 21, we share everything you need to know about its premiere so you don’t miss the final stretch of the story.

When and at what time does chapter 128 of “AFHS” 2022 premiere?

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 9 LIVE ONLINE?

You can SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE ONLINE through the official website of AméricaTV GO, where you can enjoy the new episodes at the same time as they are broadcast on TV.

If you want to review the past episodes of the series on the same platform, you will need to pay for an annual or monthly subscription.

Koky and Charito’s relationship is in danger. Photo: composition LR / América Televisión

“AFHS 9″: on which channels do you broadcast the series?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

What is “In the background there is room” season 9 about?

Two families living under totally opposite economic conditions cross paths unexpectedly. Series has been broadcast since 2009.