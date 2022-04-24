“In the background there is room” returns to the small screen this 2022 with a new season after more than six years of its grand finale. This new installment of the successful national production promises to captivate its thousands of followers and reposition itself in family time.

To date, he has already launched his first promo teaser and in the next few days he will premiere his special to reveal more details of what will be the new season of the series. In the following lines we share the premiere date, the schedule and much more information.

When does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?

The long-awaited special of the emblematic series that conquered the Peruvian public, “Al fondo hay lugar”, will premiere next Monday, April 25, on the screens of América Televisión.

Erick Elera shared the scene on his social networks along with the remembered characters from “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Erick Elera/Instagram

At what time does the special “In the background there is a place” premiere?

The special “In the background there is a place” will be broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT starting at 9:00 am through the programs “America shows” and “America today”, who come together exclusively to present it.

What is known about the new season of “In the background there is room” 2022?

After more than six years, “In the background there is a place” will return to the small screen. Despite the fact that the national production has been extremely reserved with the details of the new season, a few weeks ago they released a first teaser, in which the characters of Francesca Maldini and Peter are seen getting out of a luxurious car to see what what would be their new home until something unexpected happens that leaves them bewildered.

Which actors have been confirmed for the new season of “In the background there is room” 2022?

Next, we detail the actors who have confirmed their appearance in the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar”:

Yvonne Frayssinet

Erick Elera

Magdyel Ugaz

David Almandoz

Laszlo Kovacs

Charles Solano

Adolfo Chuman

Monica Sanchez

Gustavo Bueno

What was the last season of At the bottom there is room?

The last episode of “In the background there is room” showed how Francesca Maldini provided accommodation in her new house for “los Gonzales”, who had lost their home because of Miguel Ignacio, because she felt lonely.

The family is grateful for Francesca’s help; however, they take with them “los Pachas”, father Manuel, ‘Pollo Gordo’ and Margarita.