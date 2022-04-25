What fans have been asking for for years will finally come true. América Televisión announced weeks ago that its star series, “Al fondo hay lugar”, would return to television with new episodes.

So far, it has been confirmed that actors like Adolfo Chuiman, Yvonne Frayssinet, Erick Elera and Magdyel Ugaz will be part of the fiction. Also, and with the premiere of the special “Al fondo hay lugar”, details of the production, its release date and more have been revealed.

A new neighborhood is preparing

The teleseries, perhaps the most successful on Peruvian television, is in the midst of production and script reading. With Gigio Aranda again at the helm of the plot, some things have already been revealed. Las Lomas will no longer be the neighborhood that will see the occurrences of the protagonists.

“We are preparing a very nice neighborhood. I promise you will like it, you will have fun. The casting has been very difficult. The people we have chosen were rigorously selected, we have not been able to work with them before, but we know they are the right ones, ”shared Estela Redhead, producer of the program.

As for the release date of “In the background there is a place” 2022, those responsible for the series have not yet given more information. Of course, they shared that they have already had a meeting with the interpreters with the first scripts in hand.

“We’ve already had script talks. We feel excited and the Peruvian public must be the same as us. We still can’t say a release date, but we’ll start recording shortly“, mentioned Christian Rocha, executive producer.

Regarding the new story of the series, the writer Gigio Aranda knows that the public is eager to know what the Gonzáles have been doing in the last five years, after that ending that kept viewers glued to the TV in 2016.

“What I have written is beautiful. People are going to like to know what the Gonzales have been up to five years later. I like the good disposition with which the actors have come. This is to enjoy, something that we lived during the years on the air”, said Aranda.