The laughs are over. “In the background there is room” 10 makes its plot complex and its advance anticipates the possible death of Diego Montalbán.

“At the bottom there is room“Launched its tenth season on América TV and has not stopped surprising fans with its new occurrences. The return of ‘The Shark Look’ has created all kinds of unknowns, but episode 152 would mean the beginning of his revenge against the Francesca’s family

Below we share all the details about its premiere on the small screen.

Watch here the preview of chapter 152 of “AFHS”

When does chapter 152 of “There is room in the background” come out, season 10?

Chapter 152 of “In the background there is room”, season 10, can be seen this Wednesday, February 8. According to the published advance, this will be the beginning of Claudia’s revenge.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 152 come out?

If you live in Peru, you can see chapter 152 of “In the background there is room” from 8:40 p.m. Next, we leave you more hours so that you can follow the plot in your country.

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is a place” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to connect to the plot of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, you can do so through the América TV signal. In case you want to see the series via ONLINE, you have at your disposal the América TVGO website.

What channel is América TV in Peru?