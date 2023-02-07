Diego Montalbán’s infidelity will bring great consequences in Las Nuevas Lomas. Here we tell you all about the premiere of chapter 151 so you don’t miss the plot.

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, will not leave loose ends in its tenth season. The romance between Diego Montalbán has escalated rapidly, while Francesca is already suspicious of her husband’s attitudes. If the infidelity were to be exposed, the status quo would drastically change in Las Nuevas Lomas.

Fans are waiting for what will happen in chapter 151, so we share everything about its premiere on the small screen.

Watch here the advance of chapter 151 of “AFHS”

When does chapter 151 of “There is room in the background” come out, season 10?

Episode 151 of “In the background there is room” will be released today, February 7, 2023, on the small screen.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 151 come out?

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Diego and Claudia have their first hot scene. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Where to see “In the background there is a place” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to connect to the plot of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, you can do so through the América TV signal. In case you want to see the series via ONLINE, you have at your disposal the América TVGO website.

What channel is América TV in Peru?