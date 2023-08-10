‘At the back there is room 10’ will show more than one problem in chapter 281. After being introduced to the Gonzales, Patty got upset with Joel after hearing how ‘Pepe’, ‘Tito’, Koky, Jimmy and Don Gil talk about the ‘small’ list of exes that the ‘Fish Face’ has had for ‘AFHS’. However, this would not stop there, because he will not miss the opportunity to ask the delivery girl about her past, who makes a face of seeing herself in trouble. While July uses camouflage to start making drawings on Kimberly’s face, in the Lomas Plaza advertisement, in full view of Cristóbal, who would face her.

Follow our COMPLETE GUIDE so you don't miss this new chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023, the most successful Peruvian series in recent years, broadcast by the signal of America TV, which has been presenting its tenth season.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×281

When does chapter 281 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiere?

Today, Thursday, August 10, chapter 281 of ‘In the background there is room’ premieres, the favorite Peruvian series for viewers, which in the last 10 years has brightened the nights of Peruvians, on the screens of América TV. The production premiered its first season in 2009 and its plot is the fight between two families in a high class neighborhood of Lima.

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 2023?

Season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, from 8.40 pm to 9.40 pm, on the screens of América TV. The show starts just after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before the Peruvian series ‘Luz de luna’.

The Gonzales made a grill to get rid of Tony Beteta who was a vegetarian. Photo: Capture America TV

On which channel to watch ‘AFHS’ season 10?

This Peruvian series, which has been one of the best for more than 9 years, You can see it on the open signal of channel 4, better known today as América TV. Also, officially, it is broadcast through the América TV GO website. There you can find all the previous chapters.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 2023 can also be seen LIVE ONLINE FREE, entering the official website of América TV, which is America TV GO. Likewise, you can also watch the series on the official channel of ‘AFHS’ on the YouTube platform. In both sites you will be able to see the premiere of each chapter and those that you missed at the time.

Characters and actors of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’

Season 10 of ‘AFHS’ premiered this 2023. Photo: América TV

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

