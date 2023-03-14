The week started in the best way! Last Monday, “At the bottom there is room” surprised viewers with his revelations and the preview published today, Tuesday March 14, has revealed some details of what could happen today in the América TV series. Not only Jimmy and Alessia’s relationship could be in trouble due to the news of a pregnancy, but also that of Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán, after the discovery of Peter.

Next, we tell you when, at what time and where said episode that promises to be full of drama will be released.

Advance of “AFHS” 10X176

When and what time does chapter 176 of “AFHS” 2023 come out?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy the episodes of “At the bottom there is room” starting at 8.40 pm, immediately after the reality show “This is war” and before “Maricucha 2”.

What time to see “AFHS” from another country?

Next, we leave you the schedules by country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

The tenth season of “At the bottom there is room“can be seen through the sign America TV. Next, we share the channels:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

If you want to follow the Peruvian series ONLINE and FREE, you just have to enter the América TVGO website and that’s it. In addition, you can use its mobile app (available in the Play Store and App Store).

“In the background there is room”: distribution